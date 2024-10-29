Charleroi family leans on community help after fire seriously damages their home

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Bethany Tominello was at work Monday morning when a fire broke out along Crest Avenue in Charleroi. Her phone number is on her door because she fosters animals. She says she’s grateful to the person who called her after he saw smoke billowing out of her window.

“The gas company... was doing work down the street and I guess they saw smoke coming from my roof so they had knocked on my door so they called me and they said your house is on fire,” Tominello said.

It prompted a rapid response from the Charleroi Fire Department, which knocked the fire down.

“It was an electrical fire. This house was built in 1920 so everything is pretty original. There was old knob and tube wiring,” Tominello said.

Tominello was at work and her three kids were at school at the time, but her fiancé was inside when the fire started. Fortunately, he was able to get out safely with the family’s four dogs, five cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and turtles.

Inside her home, there is significant smoke and water damage.

“Even just walking in it my shoes had gotten soaked and then whenever the water was pouring, obviously it poured down into my living room,” Tominello said.

It’s created a need for her and her family as they try and pick up the pieces.

“Friends created a GoFundMe for me and they brought clothes for my son and my daughters and toys and food and the fire company has been amazing everything has been an absolute blessing,” Tominello said.

She says she’s grateful to the Charleroi community for supporting her.

Tominello says the other thing she really needs is clean-up help. She’s hoping those who want to help can roll up their sleeves and clear the debris.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group