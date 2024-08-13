Child injured in Harmony hit-and-run; police identify potential suspect

HARMONY BOROUGH, Pa. — The Zelienople Police Department has identified a potential suspect after a child was hit by a car in Harmony Borough last week.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of North Pittsburgh Street and Highland Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

The car drove away after the crash.

Police say the child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police identified the vehicle and a potential suspect, but have not released that information “information to protect the integrity of the investigation and all persons involved.”

