Child killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Washington County identified by coroner

WASHINGTON COUNTY Pa. — A child who died after a crash in Washington County has been identified.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Abdul-Salami Touray of Columbus, Ohio, died in the emergency department of UPMC Washington Hospital at 2:03 p.m. on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mother, toddler killed in Washington County crash

His mother, who was in the passenger seat, died at the scene. They were both ejected from a Toyota Camry after it crossed the median on I-70 near the Claysville Exit and collided with a tractor-trailer.

The coroner said Touray was not in a child seat.

The man driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital in a helicopter.

The mother’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

