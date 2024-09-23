Child sexual abuse alleged against two additional western PA juvenile treatment facilities

More western Pennsylvania juvenile treatment facilities are being sued for allegations of sexual abuse.

Two new lawsuits were filed Monday in Allegheny County. 11 Investigates first broke the story in July that lawsuits alleged nearly 100 victims of child sexual abuse at George Junior Republic, Summit Academy and Abraxas Youth & Family Services.

One alleged victim said she nearly lost hope she would ever see justice for alleged abuse at the hands of guards and other staff. She told her story in an emotional interview with 11 Investigates.

“I thought I was going to be waiting forever, she said.

11 Investigates has learned that after our previous reporting, nearly two dozen more victims came forward with allegations against those facilities. The firm plans to file claims on their behalf in the near future.

With the addition of Monday’s lawsuits, the number of alleged victims now exceeds 100.

The new lawsuits, filed by Goldberg, Persky & White attorney Jason Luckasevic, allege fourteen men and women were sexually abused as juveniles while confined at Pressley Ridge facilities or Cresson Secure Treatment Unit. Twelve of the fourteen alleged victims are named in the Pressley Ridge lawsuit.

The allegations involve counselors, guards and other staff.

Pressley Ridge is headquartered in Pittsburgh and runs several facilities, including schools and residential treatment facilities.

The firm said Cresson Secure Treatment Unit was operated by Justice Resource Institute, which is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The facility closed in 2015.

Luckasevic wrote, “The addition of these individuals and the lawsuits against these two facilities highlight the ongoing problem children in these institutions face throughout the Commonwealth and the country at large. Until people recognize the harm perpetrated against these boys and girls, these children will continue to remain vulnerable to these heinous acts.”

11 Investigates reached out to both Justice Resource Institute and Presley Ridge for comment on the lawsuits. A spokesperson for Pressley Ridge said the administration is currently unaware of the lawsuit, which was just filed Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for Justice Resource Institute has not yet responded.

