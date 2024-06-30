Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh hosts block party in celebration of Pride Month

PITTSBURGH — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh held a celebration in honor of Pride Month on Saturday.

People gathered inside for a block party. The event was originally supposed to be held at Buhl Community Park but was moved because of rain.

The party featured painting and open mic performances. Organizers said it had something for everyone.

“We just wanted to make sure that our staff, our visitors, families of all kids, felt represented and felt celebrated,” said Teona Ringgold with the Children’s Museum, “and what [better] way to do that than celebrating during Pride Month and making sure that there are fun activities where they felt very affirming?”

The museum hopes to hold more block parties in the future.

