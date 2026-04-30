Chilly air locks in for the next few days with highs in the 50s

PITTSBURGH — Jacket weather is back for the next several days as chilly air locks into place for the start of May.

Highs will only be in the 50s Thursday through Sunday. Normal high temperatures are in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday, but most of the daylight hours will be dry.

Be ready to cover up plants tonight, Friday night, and Saturday night as temperatures will drop into the 30s. A frost advisory has been issued for areas north and east of Allegheny County tonight.

The weather will be fantastic for the Pittsburgh Marathon with dry conditions and a race time temperature of 40 degrees.

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