Chloe Dygert secures bronze medal for Team USA after early crash

Chloe Dygert Chloe Dygert, of United States, gets ready to start the women's cycling time trial event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

PARIS — Chloe Dygert has secured Team USA’s second medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Dygert earned the bronze after recovering from a crash early on her bicycle in the women’s individual time trial, NBC reports.

Cyclists have to travel 32.4 kilometers (about 20 miles) in this event. Dygert was able to travel that distance with a time of 41:10.70.

She missed the silver medal by less than a second with Great Britain’s Anna Henderson winning it with a time of 41:09.83. Gracie Brown from Australia finished with a time of 39:38.24.

Dygert was the 2023 World Champion and has overcome a few challenges on her journey to the 2024 Olympics, including a terrifying crash in Sept. 2020, heart surgery and foot and Achilles injuries.

This marked her third Olympic medal but her first in road cycling. She took silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo in the team pursuit event.

