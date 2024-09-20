Citizens officially opens new corporate office in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Citizens officially celebrated the opening of its new corporate office at Four Gateway Center and branch at nearby Two Gateway Center on Thursday by hosting a community block party open to the public and announcing a $100,000 grant to the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

“While many businesses are leaving downtown, Citizens is doubling down on its commitment to this vibrant district,” Mark Rendulic, Citizens’ Pittsburgh president, said in a prepared statement. “We believe in the future of downtown Pittsburgh, and through this new office and our partnership with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, we’re excited to play a role in the neighborhood’s resurgence as a center for commerce and culture.”

The grant is to provide capital and resources to arts and cultural organizations looking to host pop-up events in downtown Pittsburgh. Citizens said the initiative aims to enhance the district’s cultural vibrancy and drive economic growth.

