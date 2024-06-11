City of Pittsburgh launches Vision Zero hub to reduce deadly crashes

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced it has launched its Vision Zero Engage Page.

The go-to hub, hosted on EngagePGH, is part of a nation-wide initiative to systematically reduce traffic fatalities to zero under the belief that fatal crashes are preventable and can be made impossible through a safe system approach.

Pittsburgh adopted a Vision Zero approach in March 2024.

“We have an excellent team at the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. They’re working to systematically reduce traffic fatalities to zero, but we can’t do it without the help and support of all road-users. Roadway safety, like most things, is a shared responsibility and I believe that together we can make Pittsburgh the safest City in America,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

As part of the Vision Zero initiative, the City established a project team consisting of several working groups focusing on everything from engagement to fatal-crash response as well as a High Injury Network detailing where serious and deadly crashes have happened on local roadways.

