City of Pittsburgh to open 4 warming centers on Monday due to anticipated low temperatures

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will activate four warming centers on Monday as low temperatures linger after a major winter storm.

Here are the locations and when they’ll be open:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Ave., 15216 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Ave., 15217 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203 | 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

All other CitiParks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will be closed on Monday. That includes the Glen Hazel, Hazelwood, Homewood, Lawrenceville, Morningside, Mount Washington and West End centers.

Several CitiParks Recreation Centers will be open to the public:

Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210 | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210 | 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

All other recreation centers will be closed on Monday. That includes the Ammon, Arlington, Brookline, Jefferson, Ormsby, Paulson and West Penn centers.

