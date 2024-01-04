City of Pittsburgh will start checks to ensure food service employees have paid sick days

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh wants to make sure local businesses are giving employees paid sick days.

The Office of Equal Protection will start doing compliance checks this year at hundreds of food service businesses within city limits.

Pittsburgh’s paid sick leave act took effect in March 2020.

Employees can submit complaints online by clicking here.

