‘City in the Streets’ Initiative heads to Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — City of Pittsburgh Officials took to the streets to hear from neighbors in Knoxville on Saturday.

Mayor Ed Gainey was in the neighborhood to hear about the issues residents care about. Mayor Gainey shared the importance of connecting with the community with events like these.

“This is how we connect neighborhood to city government,” Mayor Gainey said. “All the departments are here that have an impact on neighborhoods. That’s extremely important. I’m hearing people talk about how it’s the first time they had an opportunity to talk to directors themselves.”

The next “City in the Streets” event will be September 14 in Homewood at 5:30 p.m.

