Clark Howard: Sometimes, there is no purchase necessary for sweepstakes, such as McDonald’s Monopoly

Consumers are often drawn to sweepstakes with the allure of winning prizes, but it’s important to know that many do not require a purchase to enter.

Clark Howard, Channel 11’s consumer advisor, highlights that popular sweepstakes, such as McDonald’s Monopoly game, allow participants to enter without making a purchase. This means that consumers can play the game and potentially win prizes without buying any food items.

The McDonald’s Monopoly game is a well-known promotional event that significantly boosts the company’s sales as people flock to participate in hopes of winning cash, trips or other prizes. However, many are unaware that purchasing products does not increase their chances of winning.

Howard emphasizes that this no-purchase-necessary rule is not exclusive to McDonald’s. Many sweepstakes operate under similar guidelines, allowing consumers to participate without spending money.

