PITTSBURGH — It’s a Pittsburgh party! Two local bands are performing at Stage AE in June.

The Clarks and Tiny Wars will share the stage on Saturday, June 22.

Promoter presale started Tuesday with code PENNY.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group