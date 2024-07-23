Cleveland-Cliffs plans to reopen, produce electrical transformers at Weirton facility

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Cleveland-Cliffs announced Monday that it will produce electrical transformers at the facility in Weirton, West Virginia that closed in April.

The transformers are part of a $150 million investment.

The Associated Press reports the company hopes to reopen the Weirton facility in early 2026 and “address the critical shortage of distribution transformers that is stifling economic growth across the United States.”

As many as 600 workers who were laid off in the closure will have the chance to work at the new facility.

“We were never going to sit on the sidelines and watch these jobs disappear,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.

The state of West Virginia is providing a $50 million forgivable loan as part of the investment, AP reports.

