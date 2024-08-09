Clinton man sentenced to prison time for possessing child porn

Local

PITTSBURGH — A former resident of Clinton has been sentenced to prison time for possessing child pornography.

Roderick Long, 59, will serve 124 months in prison which will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan said.

The Pennsylvania State Police found the sexually exploitive material on Long’s laptop and cell phone while serving a search warrant in 2020.

Many of the victims were younger than 12.

Long previously served a 121-month sentence for receiving child porn.

