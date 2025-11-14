Cloudy skies on Friday, scattered showers develop over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Dry weather sticks around Friday, but look for more clouds than sunshine as the next system heads our way.

It will be a warm Saturday with highs in the mid-60s, but scattered showers will develop along with gusty winds. Late-day thunderstorms are also possible and could bring the threat for severe weather Saturday night.

A few morning showers on Sunday will give way to windy, colder weather blowing in through the afternoon, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph for the Steelers game. Temperatures will fall near freezing early Monday with wind chills in the 20s.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW,

©2025 Cox Media Group