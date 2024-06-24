Coffee shop attempting to open in former Adda Garfield space faces multiple hurdles

PITTSBURGH — Cult classic crime drama “Fight Club” and the novel it’s adapted from both deal heavily with a case of mistaken identity, thematically threaded through the fictitious Paper Street Soap Co. A similar case of mistaken identity for two “Paper Street” named businesses is causing headaches for a soon-to-be-opened coffee shop — and it isn’t the only issue.

Mark Mammone and Tiffany Splettstoeszer launched a HoneyComb Credit campaign last week to open Paper Street Coffee Co. in the former Adda Coffee and Tea location in Garfield. The two quickly raised more than the $45,000 that they were seeking for the 2D-style paper artwork cafe, but then discovered a similarly named hair salon nearby, Paper Street Hair Co.

