Cole Swindell performing in Pittsburgh area this fall

CREIGHTON, Pa. — Cole Swindell will be performing in the Pittsburgh area this fall!

The country singer will be taking the Iron City Stage at Pittsburgh Brewing Company in Creighton on Sept. 1.

Ashely Cooke will be joining Swindell as a special guest.

“This event promises to be a night to remember with great music, good drinks and even better company. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to see one of countries biggest stars live!” Pittsburgh Brewing Company said.

There is no assigned seating and spots are first come first serve.

