Columbia Gas locates gas leak at neighboring home after deadly explosion in Crescent Township

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

Debris from a house explosion in Crescent Township.

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors are on edge in an Allegheny County community as investigators continue to search for answers in a deadly house explosion.

Less than 24 hours after an explosion in Crescent Township that killed David and Helen Mitchell, Columbia Gas responded to a home across the street — finding a gas leak.

>> ‘Complete devastation’: Man, woman killed in Crescent Township house explosion

Channel 11 reporter Cara Sapida was there when crews located the leak and tells you you the fears neighbors have tonight at 4 p.m.

