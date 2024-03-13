Columbia Gas locates gas leak at neighboring home after deadly explosion in Crescent Township

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors are on edge in an Allegheny County community as investigators continue to search for answers in a deadly house explosion.

Less than 24 hours after an explosion in Crescent Township that killed David and Helen Mitchell, Columbia Gas responded to a home across the street — finding a gas leak.

Channel 11 reporter Cara Sapida was there when crews located the leak

