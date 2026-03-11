Committee sets environmental, sustainability plan for 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Local Organizing Committee unveiled a comprehensive environmental and sustainability legacy plan Monday for the 2026 NFL Draft.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> The NFL Draft is approaching in Pittsburgh. Here’s what we know about the campus so far

The plan includes initiatives for tree canopy expansion, citywide beautification and food recovery as the region prepares for an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 visitors.

The strategy is designed to create a lasting impact across Pittsburgh and Allegheny County beyond the Draft.

“The NFL Draft is more than a three-day event. It’s an opportunity to create lasting, positive impact,” VisitPITTSBURGH President and CEO Jerad Bachar said. “From expanding our urban tree canopy to reducing food waste and beautifying our region, we are committed to ensuring this global moment leaves our community stronger than before.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>>Fan registration opens for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Site preparations for the draft campus on the North Shore are scheduled to begin at the end of March. A limited number of trees will be removed to accommodate temporary infrastructure and public safety requirements, officials say.

The City of Pittsburgh Forestry Division will oversee this process and facilitate the replanting of up to 300 new trees this year on an inch-for-inch basis.

Beyond the immediate event site, the POC is partnering with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to plant 500 additional trees across Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. This initiative prioritizes neighborhoods with significant canopy gaps, including Homewood, Beltzhoover, Hazelwood, Garfield, McKeesport, Clairton and Penn Hills.

RELATED COVERAGE >>>First official renderings released for 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy will use its TreeVitalize Pittsburgh framework to plant 400 large-caliper trees through spring 2027.

Tree plantings are scheduled to begin March 21 in the Strip District and March 28 in McKeesport. Additional planting locations and beautification efforts will continue throughout 2026 and 2027.

Beautification projects for the event include the installation of 400 hanging flower baskets and 420 street planters filled with black and yellow pansies throughout Downtown.

The POC is also developing the General Robinson Community Flower Garden and partnering with Allegheny CleanWays to clean and steward a four-mile stretch of roadway leading from Pittsburgh International Airport into the city.

RELATED COVERAGE >>>3-day Pitt Block Party to enliven Arts Landing on NFL Draft week

The committee established a food recovery strategy with 412 Food Rescue to manage surplus food from sanctioned events.

Using a specialized technology platform, volunteers will redirect an estimated 60,000 pounds of food to local nonprofits. Organizers expect this effort to provide the equivalent of 50,000 meals to neighbors facing food insecurity.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group