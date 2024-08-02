Community group presents new State of the Strip report

PITTSBURGH — The Strip District’s building boom of recent years that has resulted in a 316% population growth in the past nine years has taken a bit of breather.

That’s a basic take away of the new State of the Strip Report released by the community group Strip District Neighbors at public meeting at the Bitz Opera Factory on Wednesday evening, detailing research that demonstrates the ongoing strength of the neighborhood through rental rates and occupancy levels as the neighborhood experiences the kind of office market slow down happening everywhere these days.

Megan Stearman, an executive for Oxford Development Co. who worked on the report, introduced the findings by noting that no new residential units came on line last year and no new office projects came on line or were announced last year either.

