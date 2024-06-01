Community members hear call for help from Animal Friends, make generous donations

PITTSBURGH — Community members came out to support an Allegheny County animal shelter after learning its food bank was nearly empty.

Animal Friends took to social media on May 23 to say its Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank was in dire need of donations, as its shelves were nearly empty.

In the days following that post, the shelter thanked community members who “donated so generously.”

“You heard our request for pet food and answered it with full force. Our shelves are full again and our Chow Wagon Pet Food Bank can now continue to support the pantries and individuals that depend on us,” the post reads in part.

Animal Friends highlighted a couple of people who dropped off carloads of food. They also highlighted Rollier Hardware, which donated 460 pounds of dog food and treats. It’s a donation they called “completely unexpected and so generous.”

