Community members hold march for peace following recent gun violence in the Mon Valley

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Communities came together to march for peace following recent gun violence in the Mon Valley.

Organizers say this is to unite the community and promote protected neighborhoods.

Cure Mon Valley organized this march after several young people were shot and killed in the past two weeks.

A 17-year-old was shot near Kennedy Avenue in Duquesne, where one of the marches was held.

An 18-year-old pregnant woman named Ja’el Torres was also tragically killed in Clairton early last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> County police searching for shooter who killed pregnant 18-year-old

Two days later, another 18-year-old man who has yet to be identified was killed near at McLean Park, where another march was held on Tuesday.

Many family members told Channel 11 he was the father of Ja’el’s unborn child.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Clairton, Homestead murder victims were in a relationship, expecting child, family says

Organizers of the two marches invited religious and elected leaders to join in the walk through both communities.

Organizers say they hope this is more than a walk, though. They hope it is “a united declaration that violence will not define our future.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group