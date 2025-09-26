Community organization holds candle vigil for victims of violence, addresses high school stabbings

PITTSBURGH — The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace held a vigil and rally to call for an end to violence.

The event was held at Lighthouse Cathedral on Fisher Street and highlighted recent incidents at Carrick High School, including the fight that ended with three students stabbed.

Program Manager Rick Bigelow said violence that happens in schools can spread.

“A lot of things will happen in schools and then they will spill over into the community. affecting all ages, all races and everyone around,” Bigelow said.

The event honored 67 victims of gun violence across Allegheny County. Each victim was remembered with a candle and recognized by name.

Kendrick Curtis Jr., who was shot and killed by an ATF agent in Aliquippa after police say he fired shots at them, was also remembered.

Gun locks were given out at the event for free and crisis intervention was available.

The organization is made up of volunteers and agencies committed to preventing further violence in the area.

On Thursday, that group included survivors of gun violence, faith leaders, police, first responders and family members of victims.

