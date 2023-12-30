Local

Community supports families impacted by deadly fire with fundraiser at skate rink in Donora

By WPXI.com News Staff

Two people were killed and three families were affected after a fire burned multiple homes in Washington County. Tonight, the community is coming together to show their support for the people in need.

DONORA, Pa. — Two people were killed and three families were affected after a fire burned multiple homes in Washington County. Tonight, the community is coming together to show their support for the people in need.

Channel 11 is at the fundraiser and will provide. We will tell you how the families are responding to the outpour of support tonight at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

