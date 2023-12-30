Community supports families impacted by deadly fire with fundraiser at skate rink in Donora

DONORA, Pa. — Two people were killed and three families were affected after a fire burned multiple homes in Washington County. Tonight, the community is coming together to show their support for the people in need.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> 2 people killed, 3 homes damaged in Donora fire

Channel 11 is at the fundraiser and will provide. We will tell you how the families are responding to the outpour of support tonight at 11 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group