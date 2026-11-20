BIG BEAVER, Pa. — Residents discussed the fate of a former racetrack in Beaver County, where developers are hoping to build a data center at a borough meeting on Thursday.

Switch Data Center wants to convert the former Pitt Race Track in Beaver County into a data center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Future of Beaver County racetrack uncertain as owners announce they’re stepping away

During a Big Beaver Borough Planning Commission meeting, local residents opposed the project.

Residents raised concerns regarding water consumption, traffic impacts and abandoned mines beneath the property.

In response, Switch stated that it plans to seal wells and recycle its water, though potential noise levels from the facility remain uncertain.

At the meeting, a resident urged officials to consider the impact on nearby students when evaluating noise.

“When you decide the level, please, please remember there is a school three miles up the road; faster if a crow flies,” the resident said. “You heard AJ Swartz say the sound does bother and hurt children. They are our future.”

The borough has scheduled a follow-up meeting on the project for Dec. 1.

This is not the first time residents have rallied against the project.

Channel 11 also covered meetings in May, June and August.

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