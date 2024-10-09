Congressman Chris Deluzio, wife Zoë welcome 4th child

PITTSBURGH — Congressman Chris Deluzio and his wife, Zoë Bunnell, announced the birth of their fourth child.

In a press release, the pair announced they have welcomes a healthy baby boy into the family.

“We are over the moon to welcome our son into our family and are grateful that both the baby and Zoë are healthy and recovering well. We want to thank the dedicated team of nurses, doctors, and staff at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital who helped us begin this new chapter for our family! Our hearts are full, and we thank everyone for their well wishes. We’re so proud to be raising our family in Western Pennsylvania,” Deluzio said.

