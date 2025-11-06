Cooler, seasonable Thursday afternoon with highs in mid-50s

PITTSBURGH — It will be cooler but still seasonable this afternoon with highs in the mid-50s. Winds will stay up a bit, but should turn much calmer by this evening.

Clouds will race back in on Friday morning with showers likely by the afternoon. It won’t be a complete soaker, but a few hours of steadier rain can be expected before the sun goes down. Most areas will see around a quarter inch or less.

Calmer weather will return Saturday ahead of another strong cold front on Sunday. That will bring us a few showers by Sunday morning, but a big drop in temperature throughout the day and another uptick in the winds.

It will be cold enough late Sunday night for leftover rain showers to change to snow showers, which will continue into Monday. Some accumulating snow can’t be ruled out north along I-80 and east into the mountains. Regardless, gear up for a winter-like feel with highs only in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s throughout the day!

