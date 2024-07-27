Cooling centers to open for Pittsburgh residents on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Cooling centers will be open for Pittsburgh residents on Sunday.
CitiParks says the centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- 412-567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- 412-766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- 412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- 412-244-4190
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Cooling centers are opened in Pittsburgh when the temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees.
