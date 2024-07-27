Cooling centers to open for Pittsburgh residents on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Cooling centers will be open for Pittsburgh residents on Sunday.

CitiParks says the centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15216



412-567-7290

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15212



412-766-4656

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue



Pittsburgh, PA 15217



412-422-6551

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road



Pittsburgh, PA 15208



412-244-4190

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets



Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Cooling centers are opened in Pittsburgh when the temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group