Cooling centers to open for Pittsburgh residents on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Cooling centers will be open for Pittsburgh residents on Sunday.

CitiParks says the centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 1555 Broadway Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 3515 McClure Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 7321 Frankstown Road
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    • 412-244-4190
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 12th & Bingham Streets
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Cooling centers are opened in Pittsburgh when the temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees.

