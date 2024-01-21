Local

Cornerback tabbed as Steelers’ biggest offseason need

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23

PITTSBURGH

As the Pittsburgh Steelers pivot towards the offseason, Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin will discuss the team’s needs. And while there are many apparent ones, such as quarterback, center, and offensive tackle, Pro Football Focus believes the most significant need comes on the defensive side of the football.

They tabbed cornerback as the biggest need for Pittsburgh. Across from Joey Porter Jr., no certain player can slot into that spot. Patrick Peterson has experimented with moving to safety. Meanwhile, Levi Wallace is a free agent. Cory Trice and Darius Rush are young and have shown some promise, but their development is anything but certain. So, PFF has someone like Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins making sense.

