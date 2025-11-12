Court testimony: UPMC employee brutally attacked was ‘safety sitter’ for psych patient

The man accused of a brutal attack against a UPMC Altoona hospital employee made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Bradley Lloyd, 40, faces a list of charges in the Nov. 1 attack, which police say happened in the hospital’s emergency room.

Police and witnesses say Lloyd, who was a patient at the time, attacked patient care technician Travis Dunn. Dunn was knocked unconscious and flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for emergency surgery. He suffered a brain bleed, fractured skull and other injuries.

According to WTAJ, who had a reporter in the courtroom, Lloyd was in the ER for a behavioral health issue.

During the hearing, the prosecution played a hospital security video that showed the attack.

Three witnesses testified: a shift supervisor for transportation and housekeeping, an LPN and a UPMC Altoona police corporal.

Dunn was absent from court as he continues to recover at home.

According to court testimony, Dunn was a “safety sitter,” in charge of making sure Lloyd did not hurt himself before he was transferred from the emergency room to the psychiatric unit.

The shift supervisor for transportation and housekeeping testified that he was in a nearby room when the attack happened and that he saw a “flurry of punches” as Lloyd hit Dunn repeatedly in the head. The supervisor said Dunn fell out of his chair unconscious and covered in blood.

An LPN testified that Dunn was unresponsive, then confused and repetitive when he came to, and that he had no memory of the attack.

The prosecution withdrew several simple assault and resisting arrest charges. Three aggravated assault and a pair of disorderly conduct charges were held for court.

Lloyd remains in jail without bond.

