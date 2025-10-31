Cranberry Township considering new development plan along Route 19

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Andrea Rameres has worked in the Roger’s Cuisine food truck on Route 19 in Cranberry for the last three months.

“It’s pretty busy,” she told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Right across from that food truck on Route 19, on the corner with Ogle View, is an empty lot.

But it may not be empty much longer.

A proposed development plan could bring in retail, restaurants, a gas station, and 32 apartment units.

Rameres thinks it will be a good thing.

“That would be amazing for us, not just for us but for all the food trucks here,” she said.

There aren’t any names of businesses on the plan’s proposal. However, in an aerial view of the plan on the corner of the lot, there appears to be a new Sheetz.

“That sounds pretty good, it would be easy to get to, go to Sheetz, get some food, instead of having to fight traffic every time,” said Mark Halstead, who works across from the proposed development.

Halstead said he likes seeing all of the new businesses coming into Cranberry.

“I’m not against continuing to grow. I like that idea!” he said.

But not everyone is on board. One man who lives in Cranberry didn’t want to share his name but told Channel 11 he’s against the development.

“We’re having a lot of development and it’s happening quickly, and I’m not sure the infrastructure for the township is up to standards for all of the water purification for one, traffic for another,” he said.

The township would like to hear your opinion before proceeding with the project. According to its website, there will be a public hearing on the proposed development on November 30.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group