Suspect shot, killed by officer in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania State Police says

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an incident in Cranberry Township on Tuesday as a fatal officer-involved shooting.

Channel 11 learned police were called to the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course after employees found a man and and car along a private road on the course’s property. The employees saw weapons in the car and called police, but by the time officers arrived the man was gone.

This started an hours-long manhunt by local officers and federal agents, and a shelter-in-place order was issued for Cranberry Township for the duration of the search.

PSP says officers found the man armed in a wooded area near the golf course around 3 p.m. and confronted him. PSP says an officer fatally shot the suspect, identified as Logan Cumberland, 37, of Ellwood City.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Butler County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

