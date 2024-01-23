Local

Crash involving semi closes westbound I-70 near South Strabane

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of I-70 is shut down in Washington County because of a crash involving a semi.

Washington County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that a semi and SUV crashed on westbound I-70 around 8:50 a.m. Officials said one person was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

An alert on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 511 map states westbound I-70 is closed between Exit 25 (PA 519 Eighty Four/Glyde) and Exit 21 (I-79 South - Morgantown).

Pennsylvania State Police on Twitter said the road is expected to be closed for an extended time. Police ask drivers to avoid I-70 for the time being.

This developing story will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

