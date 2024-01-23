Crash involving semi closes westbound I-70 near South Strabane

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of I-70 is shut down in Washington County because of a crash involving a semi.

Washington County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that a semi and SUV crashed on westbound I-70 around 8:50 a.m. Officials said one person was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

An alert on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 511 map states westbound I-70 is closed between Exit 25 (PA 519 Eighty Four/Glyde) and Exit 21 (I-79 South - Morgantown).

Pennsylvania State Police on Twitter said the road is expected to be closed for an extended time. Police ask drivers to avoid I-70 for the time being.

Interstate 70 Westbound is closed at MM 23, S. Strabane Twp. (between Route 519 and SR 0079) due to a crash. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period. Please avoid this route until the road is open. — Troopers Allison, Gagliardi & Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 23, 2024

This developing story will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group