Crash knocks down several utility wires on busy Pittsburgh road

PITTSBURGH — A busy Pittsburgh road shut down after a crash knocked down wires early Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover with utility poles hit and live wires down on West Liberty Avenue at Cape May Avenue at around 4 a.m.

City of Pittsburgh officials said several utility lines were damaged in the crash.

The woman driving the car was able to get out. She had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, police said.

Public safety officials said West Liberty Avenue closed in both directions while the scene cleared, including the number of downed wires. It has since reopened.

