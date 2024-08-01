Local

Crash in Mt. Washington causes heavy traffic, injures 2 people

By WPXI.com News Staff

Two people were injured after a crash in Mount Washington.

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured after a crash in Mount Washington.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Route 51 at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to PennDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital.

Channel 11 saw a sedan being towed from the scene.

A lane restriction was in place while crews responded to the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.

