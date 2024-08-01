Crash in Mt. Washington causes heavy traffic, injures 2 people

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured after a crash in Mount Washington.

Emergency crews were called to the 900 block of Route 51 at 5:45 a.m. on Thursday.

According to PennDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital.

Channel 11 saw a sedan being towed from the scene.

A lane restriction was in place while crews responded to the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group