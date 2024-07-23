Crews battle 2-alarm fire at vacant McKeesport home

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews battled a two-alarm house fire in McKeesport Monday.

According to the City of McKeesport Bureau of Fire, units were called to the 1400 block of Jenny Lind Street just after 4 p.m.

Responding units found a vacant two-story building and requested a second alarm, bringing off-duty personnel and mutual aid crews to the scene.

Police said a female was known to squat in the house at the time, but was not there during the fire. No one was inside the house and no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire was quickly brought under control, fire officials said.

The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating, officials said.

