Apartment buildings demolished following large fire in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. — Crews demolished two apartment buildings in Glassport following a fire that destroyed them Sunday, but the process was briefly halted when an excavator fell into a basement during the work.

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“It’s surreal,” said Timmy Fullen, who lives across the street.

The demolition began after firefighters spent hours battling the fire that tore through the apartments on Indiana Avenue. Three firefighters were taken to a hospital following the fire, while two others were treated at the scene. One resident was also transported to a hospital.

During the early hours of Monday morning, neighbors said they came out to watch the demolition.

“I couldn’t sleep at all — obviously, like a lot of people, probably can’t sleep either. They’re watching it like me,” said Fullen.

Neighbors said they are now reflecting on the loss for those who lived in the buildings.

“It was a nice place, so it’s sad to see it go,” said Eddie Iwanowski. “And all the people that lost their residences here — sad,” said neighbor Eddie Iwanowski.

In the aftermath, some neighbors said they remain on edge.

“I’m looking around, making sure there’s nothing near anything hot. I’m unplugging my stove and everything,” Fullen said.

Allegheny County Fire Marshal says it is investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting those displaced by the fire.

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