Cyclists stop in Washington County as part of cross-country ride for disability awareness

MCMURRARY, Pa. — More than 30 cyclists stopped in Washington County on Monday as part of a trip across the country to raise awareness and support individuals with disabilities.

Over the course of 63 days, two groups of cyclists with Journey of Hope will ride almost 4,000 miles from San Francisco to Washington D.C.

“At the end of the day, we do so many miles, and it’s very tough. But we keep in mind everyone we’re doing this for, and that makes the days a little bit easier,” said cyclist Tanner Schmidt.

The cyclists stop in cities and towns along the way to meet with communities, share stories and advocate for inclusion.

The group expects to reach D.C. within the next five days.

