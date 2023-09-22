Local

No charges in fatal Schenley Park stabbing, D.A. rules self defense

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

17-year-old dead after stabbing in Schenley Park The Allegheny County Medical examiner says 17-year-old Brandon Thomas died after he was stabbed in the chest. Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to Schenley Park right before 12:30 Thursday morning. (WPXI/WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The District Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old that happened at Schenley Park in July after it was ruled a case of self-defense.

The decision does not sit well with the victim’s mother.

“There’s no justice at all,” said Shatera Linnen, the victim’s mother.

