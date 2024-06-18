‘Dangerous and cowardice’: Dog abandoned outside local shelter overnight, during heat wave

WHITE OAK, Pa. — A local shelter said a dog was left abandoned outside of their doors overnight.

White Oak Animal Safe Haven said the dog was left in a crate around midnight. Staff found her in the morning.

“Why does anyone think this is acceptable? It’s hot. It’s humid. This is incredibly dangerous and cowardice,” a Facebook post said.

The shelter said with they are at max capacity for dogs, now being above it with this new addition.

The post said there’s “no excuse” for the dog being abandoned and that she deserved better.

“It’s not acceptable to say ‘well at least they tried to do the right thing…' when now the rescue workers and the other dogs in the shelter’s care are negatively impacted by overcrowding,” the post said.

The owners have been identified and no further details will be provided, the shelter said.

