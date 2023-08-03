Darlington Township receives over $500,000 to repairs road damaged after train derailment

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A community in Beaver County will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from Norfolk Southern to repair roads damaged as a result of the East Palestine train derailment.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Senator Bob Casey announced that Darlington Township would receive over $500,000 for the repairs.

“In the six months since Norfolk Southern’s disastrous train derailment, I have fought to hold the rail company accountable for the hell they’ve put the Darlington community through,” said Senator Bob Casey. “This money will help fix East Palestine Road but that’s just the start of what Darlington residents, businesses, and the wider Beaver County community are going to need. It will take years for Darlington families to rebuild their lives and Norfolk Southern owes it to them to be there every step of the way.”

Officials say East Palestine Road was damaged as a result of the train derailment.

“Every step of the way, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need and holding Norfolk Southern accountable,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “The entire cost of this derailment and its impact on the Commonwealth must be picked up Norfolk Southern, not the people of Pennsylvania. This critical funding will help Darlington Township repair a vital roadway and continue to rebuild following the derailment. We will continue to follow through on our promises and work with our state, federal, and local partners to support the people and communities that have been impacted.”

The community has already received more than $2.5 million since the train derailment.

