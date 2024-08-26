DA’s office weighs in on seeking death penalty in Shadyside baby death despite statewide moratorium

PITTSBURGH — PhD student Nicole Virzi flew in from California to see her friends’ twin boys. Now, she’s charged in one of their deaths.

Channel 11 told you last week that the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty in Virzi’s case.

“It was something that I hoped wouldn’t be sought, but I expected that it was a possibility,” Virzi’s defense attorney, David Shrager told Channel 11.

David Shrager is Virzi’s defense attorney and says she maintains her innocence. Shrager called her family to tell them about the death penalty decision.

“I prepared them for this possibility. And we discussed the potential outcomes, and they are 100% supportive of their daughter. They love their daughter. They’re doing everything they can to support her,” Shrager said.

According to detectives, Virzi also hurt Leon’s twin brother. While the parents took that baby to the hospital, that’s when police say she killed Leon.

As we’ve reported on, former Governor Tom Wolf issued a moratorium on the death penalty years ago, and Governor Josh Shapiro has agreed to uphold it.

“Whether or not there’s a moratorium is a political decision. The DA probably has to make that decision based on the family, the law, and leave the politics to the politicians,” Shrager said.

We asked the DA’s office why he’s adding another penalty to the county’s list if it may never happen.

A spokesperson told Channel 11 the decision was made after careful and serious consideration. She added that they aren’t making a political statement nor playing games, and have taken the decision seriously considering the law.

