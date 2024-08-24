Prosecutors seeking death penalty in case against accused of killing baby in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a woman who was charged in the killing of a 6-week-old baby.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin

Nicole Virzi, 29, of San Diego, Calif., was babysitting the infant in June when police were called to the 6000 block of Walnut Street for reports of a baby that had fallen from a bassinet.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and died from a severe skull fracture and several brain bleeds. A doctor said the injuries were not natural or accidental.

Court documents show that a notice of intent to seek the death penalty was made by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Virzi is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group