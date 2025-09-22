Daylight lane restrictions on McKnight Road in place this week

Lane restrictions will take place on McKnight Road this week in Allegheny County.

The restrictions will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday as part of a $26.99 million improvement project.

The lane restrictions will involve mobile operations requiring single-lane closures in both directions on McKnight Road between Perrymont Road and Venture Street. Crews will conduct punch list work and final project clean-up during this period.

The project encompasses various upgrades, including base repairs, drainage updates, pipe cleaning, guide rail, signal and ADA ramp upgrades, as well as waterline replacement and new signage and pavement markings.

Remaining work in the southbound direction includes drainage updates, milling and pavin, and side road adjustments under a lane closure. In the northbound direction, side road adjustments and ramp work will occur.

