Deadly O’Hara Township crash may have been caused by drunk driver, sources say

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash along Freeport Road in O’Hara Township on Tuesday may have been under the influence, sources tell Channel 11.

The crash at the intersection of Freeport Road and Powers Run Road killed Michael Vernon, 74.

Vernon’s wife was also critically injured, and she underwent more surgeries on Thursday.

Police said the woman driving the other car had a baby in the backseat. Both of them are OK after the crash.

We are not releasing the driver’s name at this point, as she has not been charged.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

