Local

Deadly O’Hara Township crash may have been caused by drunk driver, sources say

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash along Freeport Road in O’Hara Township on Tuesday may have been under the influence, sources tell Channel 11.

>> Man killed, 3 others hurt in O’Hara Township crash

The crash at the intersection of Freeport Road and Powers Run Road killed Michael Vernon, 74.

Vernon’s wife was also critically injured, and she underwent more surgeries on Thursday.

Police said the woman driving the other car had a baby in the backseat. Both of them are OK after the crash.

We are not releasing the driver’s name at this point, as she has not been charged.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings coming as snow closes out week
  • Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
  • Suspect charged after Carrick man shot, killed on his front porch New Year’s Eve
  • VIDEO: Crews remove ‘Heinz’ sign from front of Acrisure Stadium
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read