Decomissioned WWII Navy ship to temporarily dock at a Pittsburgh park

PITTSBURGH — A decommissioned Navy ship is coming to Pittsburgh.

Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced Tuesday that the USS LST 325, a decommissioned WWII tank landing ship will dock at North Shore Riverfront Park from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

Officials say they encourage community members to visit and explore this piece of history.

While the ship is in Pittsburgh, no other boats can dock at the North Shore Riverfront Park West Riverwall.

