Decomissioned WWII Navy ship to temporarily dock at a Pittsburgh park

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

USS LST-325 FILE – In this Sept. 4, 2015, file photo, the USS LST-325, a tank landing ship used by the U.S. Navy in the 1940s during World War II that has been restored and maintained by volunteers since it was decommissioned by the Hellenic Navy of Greece in 1999, sits docked near the Carnegie Science Center museum and Heinz Field football stadium where the Allegheny River and Monongahela River meet to form the Ohio River, along the North Shore neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Rus Davies and Greg Clark, friends who both own farms in western Pennsylvania, signed up as volunteers after touring the USS LST-325 when it visited Pittsburgh in 2015, and since then have spent several weeks living and working with other volunteers aboard the vessel. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — A decommissioned Navy ship is coming to Pittsburgh.

Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced Tuesday that the USS LST 325, a decommissioned WWII tank landing ship will dock at North Shore Riverfront Park from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.

Officials say they encourage community members to visit and explore this piece of history.

While the ship is in Pittsburgh, no other boats can dock at the North Shore Riverfront Park West Riverwall.

