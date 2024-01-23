Local

Deer rescued after becoming trapped inside window well at Jefferson Hills home

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Deer rescue (Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A deer was rescued after she got herself trapped inside a window well outside of a Jefferson Hills home.

The Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue and Jefferson Hills Police Department were requested by a homeowner to help get the deer out.

According to a Facebook post, the deer somehow removed the protective shield covering the window well and “got herself into a pickle.”

Crews used a rope haul system to bring the deer out and was set free with no injuries.

“Teamwork makes the Dreamwork,” the Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue said in a post.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays
  • Multiple departments respond to three-alarm house fire in Bethel Park
  • Man in critical condition after being attacked, hit with metal in Butler County; suspect in custody
  • VIDEO: ‘He didn’t even slow down’: Beltzhoover neighbors watch car barrel through 2 poles, house
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read