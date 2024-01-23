Deer rescued after becoming trapped inside window well at Jefferson Hills home

PITTSBURGH — A deer was rescued after she got herself trapped inside a window well outside of a Jefferson Hills home.

The Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue and Jefferson Hills Police Department were requested by a homeowner to help get the deer out.

According to a Facebook post, the deer somehow removed the protective shield covering the window well and “got herself into a pickle.”

Crews used a rope haul system to bring the deer out and was set free with no injuries.

“Teamwork makes the Dreamwork,” the Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue said in a post.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group