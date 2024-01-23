Deer rescued after becoming trapped inside window well at Jefferson Hills home

PITTSBURGH — A deer was rescued after she got herself trapped inside a window well outside of a Jefferson Hills home.
The Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue and Jefferson Hills Police Department were requested by a homeowner to help get the deer out.
According to a Facebook post, the deer somehow removed the protective shield covering the window well and “got herself into a pickle.”
Crews used a rope haul system to bring the deer out and was set free with no injuries.
“Teamwork makes the Dreamwork,” the Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue said in a post.
