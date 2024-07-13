Demolition begins on Youngstown building damaged in deadly explosion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Demolition began Friday on a Youngstown building that was damaged in a deadly explosion that killed a Penn Hills graduate.

PHOTOS: Downtown Youngstown building seriously damaged in explosion

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that crews used a wrecking ball to start tearing down the Realty Building, which housed a Chase Bank branch and Realty Tower apartments.

>> Penn Hills graduate killed in explosion in downtown Youngstown

Crews will work to tear the building down floor by floor over the next few weeks. An exact timeline has not been released.

The NTSB says a severed gas line caused the explosion that left Akil Drake, 27, dead and seven other people hurt.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group